Dwayne Johnson Drops First Looks At Black Adam, And They're Incredible

As you can see, the DC Extended Universe’s Black Adam costume does not veer away from what the character wears on the printed page, and rightly so. Just like red and yellow are Shazam’s color scheme, Black Adam has rocked the black and yellow color scheme for decades. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam also boasts a cape, which the character rarely wore pre-New 52, but has frequently been a part of his wardrobe since the DC Comics relaunch, as well as in the Injustice video games.