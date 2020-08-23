After The First The Batman Trailer Drops, Of Course Fans Have Thoughts

If you were one of the many fans that tuned in for DC FanDome yesterday, you more than likely feasted your eyes on the highly anticipated first trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And to say the teaser -- which ran over two minutes -- made an impression would be a gross understatement. The clip immediately gave viewers a feel for the grounded and brutal direction Reeves has charted out for his Dark Knight. And with the release of the new trailer comes a plethora of thoughts from fans. So what do they think about it?