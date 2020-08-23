After The First The Batman Trailer Drops, Of Course Fans Have Thoughts

Leave a Comment
If you were one of the many fans that tuned in for DC FanDome yesterday, you more than likely feasted your eyes on the highly anticipated first trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And to say the teaser -- which ran over two minutes -- made an impression would be a gross understatement. The clip immediately gave viewers a feel for the grounded and brutal direction Reeves has charted out for his Dark Knight. And with the release of the new trailer comes a plethora of thoughts from fans. So what do they think about it?
Since the trailer dropped during the DC FanDome’s live panel for The Batman last night, fans seem to be infatuated with the early footage from Matt Reeves’ film. One fan had nothing but praise for the footage and expressed excitement about getting to see a true noir Batman story on the big screen:
One of the most exciting elements of the trailer was getting early glimpses at villains like Catwoman and The Penguin, and fans, like Hyper RPG's Adam Hlavac, are just excited to see them in action as they are to see the titular hero:
Aside from the actual visuals of the trailer, fans were also pleasantly surprised to see that it used Nirvana’s “Something in the Way.” The strong use of the track left some fans a bit emotional, especially when thinking about the late great Kurt Cobain:
It’s safe to say that we’re going to be thinking about this footage from The Batman for a while, and that was already evident through one fan. The user mentioned that they fell asleep just before The Batman’s panel but hasn’t been able to sleep since watching the footage:
There were a lot of fan expectations when it came to the first trailer for The Batman, especially since it was positioned to be the final big piece of content to arrive from DC FanDome. Luckily, the trailer ended the long, reveal-filled day with a bang:
One thing that was immediately apparent is that Matt Reeves is doing what he can to differentiate his version of the Batman mythos from those that have come before. During DC FanDome, his hero was revealed to be a “Year Two Batman,” one that’s still in the early days of his career and not yet refined in his skill. So far, it looks like Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader will be a welcome addition to this massive DC multiverse.
At this point, Matt Reeves has only shot 25% of The Batman, which makes this trailer even more of an achievement. Hopefully, the film will head back into production soon so that Reeves, Pattinson and their collaborators can finish their work -- and hopefully, provide us with another look at the film in the near future.
The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.