Sounds Like Captain Marvel 2 Director Nia DaCosta Is Being Eyed For A Star Wars Gig

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever growing place, and the massive fanbase can't wait for the story to continue in Phase Four. There are highly anticipated projects coming to both the small and silver screen, including Captain Marvel 2. Candyman director Nia DaCosta was recently tapped to direct the upcoming sequel, and it turns out that she's also being eyed for a possible gig with Star Wars.
Both Star Wars and the MCU are owned by Disney, with plenty of A-list talent signing on to both properties. Kathleen Kennedy is at the head of Lucasfilm leadership, guiding the franchise's ever growing galaxy. She recently spoke to the future of Star Wars, revealing that she had her eye on Nia DaCosta before she signed up to helm Captain Marvel 2. As she put it,
I was actually sad because I love Nia DaCosta, who was just announced to do Captain Marvel [2]. She’s another director I’ve been watching, and I think she’s enormously talented.
Nia DaCosta might not be a household name yet, but it's clear that the filmmaker is making a serious splash within the film world. After writing and directing Little Woods, the filmmaker helmed the upcoming Candyman sequel, working with producer Jordan Peele in the process. News of her hiring by Marvel was applauded by the film community, although it looks like that might have messed with possible plans for Kathleen Kennedy to bring DaCosta into the Star Wars family.
Kathleen Kennedy's comments to The Wrap are sure to be exciting for Star Wars fans who would love to see Nia DaCosta put her spin on the galaxy far, far away. Because while she'll first be diving head first into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel 2, perhaps the work within the comic book genre will inspire her to explore space in a different way. After all, the Star Wars franchise is in a particularly unique position at the moment.
The first Captain Marvel movie was directed by filmmaking duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who provided a unique origin story for Brie Larson's mega powerful hero. But the sequel will have new leadership, and it should be interesting to see how that'll change the storytelling. Nia DaCosta won't have to do as much world building, instead being able to take the title character to new heights. We'll just have to wait and see exactly where she goes.
Captain Marvel 2 is currently expected to hit theaters in 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.