Ben Affleck's Batman: 7 Questions We Have About His Future In The DCEU

Will We See Ben Affleck's Bat-Family?

Zack Snyder clearly must have thoughts about what Ben Affleck’s Batman was like before Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, as one of the greatest hints we’ve seen into the deeper story behind his current state is that of Robin’s untimely demise at the hands of The Joker. With that revelation, and Affleck’s return in the works, does this mean we could see other members of Batfleck’s Bat-Family? Anyone from Nightwing to Batgirl, or any other Bat Family members that have stepped up within those 20 years in Gotham, could be brought to the screen with the right approach. It all rests on whether the powers that be want to use those characters or not.