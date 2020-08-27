After The Batman Trailer's Riddle Was Solved, Fans Are Already Discovering More About Paul Dano's Riddler

So taking all this into account, does this mean that The Batman’s Riddler has a military past? After all, comedian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. guest star Patton Oswalt once speculated that Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight was a military intelligence operative specializing in interrogation before becoming a criminal mastermind, so maybe Edward Nashton has seen combat too. It’s possible, but if the jacket and mask can be found at an army surplus store, then I suspect it’s more plausible that Nashton acquired them from there as he was putting together his terrorist look.