Stanley Tucci's Best Movie Performances, Ranked

There are certain actors out there who have such a tight grasp on their craft that they are able to transform themselves from role to role, so much so that the audience gets so caught up in the moment we that no longer see them as an actor and instead, the character on screen. We see this in Stanley Tucci movies like The Lovely Bones, where Tucci plays a character so reprehensible that we forget that he's the same guy who brought Nigel to life in The Devil Wears Prada.

And that's what makes Stanley Tucci stand out in the world of acting. He's found this balance of deplorable and unsavory characters against those that are more noble, gentle, and all-around decent. So, with all of that being said, here's a list of Tucci's best performances, with bonus additions because it's impossible to name just 10 of his most iconic roles.