The Batman: 10 Movies To Watch To Get Hyped For Robert Pattinson’s DC Debut

Why It's Worth Watching While We Wait For The Batman: Just a day after the release of The Batman trailer, I found myself pressing play on Se7en because the aesthetics of The Batman reminded me so much of it. And with some context of the upcoming movie, the 1995 David Fincher film really is the perfect comparison to make about Robert Pattinson’s upcoming debut so far. The Batman will finally make use of his detective abilities and The Riddler looks to be emulating Kevin Spacey’s John Doe through the clues on the walls. There’s even a line in Se7en where Spacey screams “become vengeance,” and in Batman his only line is “I’m vengeance.” Whoa.

Stream Se7en on DIRECTV here or rent it here.