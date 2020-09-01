In Order To Avoid Mission: Impossible 7 Delays, Tom Cruise Reportedly Spent A Ton Of Money

Filming for the next Mission: Impossible movie has reportedly resumed in London, but is apparently set to move to Norway at some point. When that happens, The Sun reports that Tom Cruise will provide a massive watercraft for the production. While the exact purpose of the boat is unclear, a source is quoted in the report that the hope is that it will "keep everyone safe" so the plan appears to be to use the ship to create a "bubble" not unlike what the NBA did at Walt Disney World. By keeping everybody in the production together, and away from outside contact, it reduces the odds of anybody getting sick.