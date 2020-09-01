The Ant-Man And The Wasp Scene Peyton Reed Says He Cut From The Marvel Sequel

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever growing place, and the countless fans out there are eager to see Phase Four finally kick off with Black Widow. One of the projects coming down the pipeline in Phase Five is the Ant-Man threequel, which will once again be helmed by franchise director Peyton Reed. And now Reed has opened up about a deleted sequence from the acclaim sequels Ant-Man and The Wasp.
The original Ant-Man movie was originally going to be directed by Edgar Wright, before he departed the project due to creative differences. Peyton Reed jumped in to bring the story to life, and the first two Ant-Man movies brought a unique tone to the MCU and became box office and critical successes. Ant-Man and The Wasp greatly expanded the story, and brought in characters like Ghost who are expected to return in the third movie. Reed recently appeared on our very own ReelBlend podcast, where host Sean O'Connell asked about a set he witnessed during the set visit that never showed up in the actual movie. The filmmaker explained this deleted scene, saying:
It was a street dressed as Buenos Aires. It was a whole flashback sequence that we shot and then ended up cutting entirely out of the movie. Because it just… it was too much backstory. It was too slow. There are little bits of it in the final movie, but none of the Buenos Aires thing.
Well, there you have it. Because while Peyton Reed and the cast/crew of Ant-Man and The Wasp shot additional footage set in Bueno Aires, most if it was left on the cutting room floor. This helped keep the movie's brisk pace, even if the hard work was never seen by the public as a whole.
The scene in question was another flashback sequence that further fleshed out the backstory of Hannah John-Kamen's character Ava Starr / Ghost. While she was the primary villain of Peyton Reed's first Marvel sequel, although her tragic backstory provided context to her actions. It turns out she was in constant pain due to an experiment gone wrong, and was only seeking treatment for her unique condition.
Peyton Reed has a ton of narrative threads to pull from for Ant-Man 3, so the story could seemingly go anywhere. Hope, Janet, and Hank were all dusted as a result of Thanos' snap, so it'll be interesting to see where they pick up. Ghost's fate was also left ambiguous, especially considering that she needed the samples that Scott Lang was searching for when he was suddenly stranded in the Quantum Realm. If she wasn't dusted as well, the new character might have had a hard time surviving the five-year time jump.
Ant-Man 3 is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in Phase Five, following Captain Marvel 2.