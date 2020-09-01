New Dune Photo Features Another Look At Zendaya

However, how much Zendaya is actually in the first part of Denis Villeneuve's Dune is uncertain. Zendaya herself stated in an interview that she “wasn’t in it very much.” So, it’s hard to say what that really means. Perhaps she’s not in the first part but plays larger role in the second part? That seems more likely. In any case if the Dune films prove popular and they stick to the source materials, it's possible Zendaya could continue on playing Chani.