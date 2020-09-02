Is Thor: Love And Thunder Gearing Up To Start Filming?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever expanding place, and fans are eager to see Phase Four kick off with Black Widow. There are a ton of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The blockbuster will mark the first time a hero got four solo flicks, and will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor. And now it looks like production might be gearing up to start filming.