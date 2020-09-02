Amazon's Welcome To The Blumhouse Trailer Teases Four New Horror Flicks, And There Will Definitely Be Blood

Oh, and that promise of blood wasn’t a lie, as you can see a whole bunch of gory excitement in that trailer we just showed you. Blood washing off in the shower, a potentially fateful prink of the finger, and even a scary looking child that’s lost part of her head but kept her perfect, bloody smile are all in the mix with Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse. Which is totally on brand, considering that the house that producer Jason Blum built has been known to promise, and deliver, unique scares that could only come from the four walls that brought us The Purge and Insidious franchises, as well as this year’s hit reboot of Universal’s The Invisible Man.