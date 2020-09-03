The Rock Reveals He's Tested Positive For COVID-19 In New Message To Fans

Some of the silver linings out of this, and I’m always trying to look for silver linings when challenges come my way, is generally, babies and little children can often have little to no symptoms at all. So for our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back, and it’s been life as normal. Happy babies running around and playing, but we have isolated ourselves as a family, it’s what we had to do. It was a little bit different for Lauren and I. We had a rough go, but we got through it, and again, we got through it as a family. We are stronger, we are better and we did it together.