Disney+'s Live-Action Mulan Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

While there are certainly some issues to be taken with the new Mulan, few reviews seem to feel those problems outweigh the movie's successes. Most reviews are positive, if not glowing. This is important because those people interested in seeing Mulan are no longer considering spending $10 on a theatrical ticket, but rather $30 for a PVOD on Disney+. Mulan was always going to be an important movie for Disney, but now the film could help dictate how the company balances its theatrical and its streaming platform for the foreseeable future.