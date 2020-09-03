What The New James Bond Trailer Tells Us About Rami Malek's No Time To Die Villain

A huge cloud of mystery still surrounds Rami Malek and the figure known as Safin, even after piecing together the further details that have come out of this new look at No Time To Die. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as to give away all the secrets now would be a horrific crime, especially with a little over two months to go until showtime. At the very least, we now have even more of an indication that Safin is a potential hall of fame villain, as his mean streak is only outdone by the aspirations he may or may not have been revealed to be carrying out.