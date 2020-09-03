Zack Snyder Shares Cool Man Of Steel Set Video Skateboarding Around The Set

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is an ever growing place, and there are a ton of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline. But it all started thanks to Zack Snyder's unique vision, beginning with the Superman origin story Man of Steel. The blockbuster used Snyder's signature muted tones, and featured the debut of Henry Cavill's Clark Kent. And now a cool set video for the 2013 movie, featuring the director skateboarding around the set of Krypton.
Zack Snyder had to do a fair amount of world building for Man of Steel, bringing in a new version of iconic DC characters and settings like Metropolis and Smallville. The blockbuster opened on Krypton prior to its destruction, with the great Russell Crowe playing Superman's father Jor-El. And now we can see what it was like filming from the House of El, as Snyder shared a video of himself using the set as skateboard ramps. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Zack Snyder is a filmmaker that has a signature style and flare for epic visuals. And it looks like this extends to his personal life, as the filmmaker took the gorgeous set from Man of Steel and made it his personal playground. But those are the perks of being the director of such a major blockbuster.
The above set video originated on Zack Snyder's personal Vero, before eventually making it around other social media platforms. The filmmaker is very active on social, using it for years to communicate directly with the DCEU fandom. This became especially important as moviegoers began campaigning for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, with the filmmaker releasing tidbits of information and stills to keep hope alive until it was eventually green lit by HBO Max.
Man of Steel has an interesting life, as it wasn't originally intended to start the DC Extended Universe. Zack Snyder was tasked with kicking the Superman franchise back up, starting with the character's origin story. The movie's $668 million ultimately inspired Warner Bros. to create a shared universe of DC characters, with Snyder eventually signing on to bring Batman v Superman and Justice League to life on the big screen.
In the years since Man of Steel's release, plenty of DC Extended Universe has continued to grow and include visions other than Zack Snyder's. And although Warner Bros. is showing no signs of slowing down, there's been no word as to whether or not Man of Steel will ever get its sequel. Henry Cavill appeared in two other blockbusters as Superman, but a second solo flick hasn't come.
Other DCEU superheroes haven't had this same fate as Wonder Woman's first sequel 1984 is fast approaching theaters. Additionally, both Aquaman and Shazam are getting sequels, while the Man of Steel franchise remains in stasis. Henry Cavill has expressed his interest in returning to the role, although only time will tell when that might be.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd.