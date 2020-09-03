Zack Snyder Shares Cool Man Of Steel Set Video Skateboarding Around The Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an ever growing place, and there are a ton of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline. But it all started thanks to Zack Snyder's unique vision, beginning with the Superman origin story Man of Steel. The blockbuster used Snyder's signature muted tones, and featured the debut of Henry Cavill's Clark Kent. And now a cool set video for the 2013 movie, featuring the director skateboarding around the set of Krypton.