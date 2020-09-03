Robert Pattinson Is Reportedly The One With COVID-19 On The Batman Set

This report of Robert Pattinson contracting COVID-19 comes less than 24 hours after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed to his public that he and his family had also tested positive for the disease, but are now on the mend. Other celebrities who have also dealt personally with the coronavirus since the pandemic became widespread earlier this year include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Mel Gibson, Bryan Cranston and Antonio Banderas, to name a few.