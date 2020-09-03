Robert Pattinson Is Reportedly The One With COVID-19 On The Batman Set

Leave a Comment
Once again, COVID-19 has struck TThe Batman. The Dark Knight’s latest movie had to stop filming earlier this year due to coronavirus-related reasons (as so many film productions did), and today, just days after filming resumed, it was revealed that the pause button was pressed yet again due to someone on the cast and crew contracting the disease. Now word’s come in this individual is the movie’s main star, Robert Pattinson.
This update comes from Vanity Fair, although neither Warner Bros nor Robert Pattinson’s representatives commented on the matter. However, in its official statement from earlier, a WB representative said that the person working on The Batman who tested positive for COVID-19 is “isolating in accordance with established protocols.”
This report of Robert Pattinson contracting COVID-19 comes less than 24 hours after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed to his public that he and his family had also tested positive for the disease, but are now on the mend. Other celebrities who have also dealt personally with the coronavirus since the pandemic became widespread earlier this year include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Mel Gibson, Bryan Cranston and Antonio Banderas, to name a few.
