Crew Member Shot By Police, Others Held At Gunpoint While Working On Andrea Riseborough Movie Geechee

Geechee was scheduled to begin shooting back in March, but like many films, the principal photography was delayed because of Covid-19 concerns. It picked back up in mid-August and had four weeks of filming left prior to the incident. The movie stars Andrea Riseborough as a scientist and mother who decides to swap her New York City life for the Caribbean. Jamie Foxx is co-producing. Riseborough is a talented actress that's probably best known for her work on Bloodline, in The Grudge or in the Tom Cruise movie Oblivion, from which she's seen below.