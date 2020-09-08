Why Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Originally Wanted To Turn The Role Down

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a constantly growing place, with new heroes being adapted in the process. Each time one of those iconic characters is brought to life in live-action, there's a huge focus on which actor got the role. Brie Larson has appeared as Captain Marvel in two installments of the shared universe thus far, but it turns out that Oscar winning actress originally wanted to turn the gig down.