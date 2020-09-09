No Time To Die: 5 Questions We Have After The Latest Trailer

Will The Bond Franchise Keep Continuity After Daniel Craig’s Departure?

Here’s the $1 billion question that No Time To Die will have to answer by time the credits roll this fall: what will happen to the James Bond series once Daniel Craig leaves? More specifically, what will the approach to storytelling be after five serialized entries that chronicle the early days of Bond’s 00 service? Traditionally, the franchise has seen James getting into trouble in new and exciting ways, with little to no connection between adventures. That changed pretty quickly, as Casino Royale kicked off a campaign to unmask Quantum, Spectre and whatever evil revealed itself as connected to the forces that killed Bond’s first love. Now, with this latest trailer for No Time To Die, this particular gauntlet has been dropped: