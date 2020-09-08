Wow, J.J. Abrams Made His Own 10 Cloverfield Lane Action Figure

Leave a Comment
Everyone needs to keep busy these days, even sci-fi mastermind J.J. Abrams. But this time out, the project that’s kept Abrams busy isn’t a new Star Wars film, nor is it executive producing duties on a show like Misha Green’s HBO hit Lovecraft Country. No, it appears that Abrams has crafted an action figure based on a lead character of another franchise near and dear to his heart, as he recently gifted a 10 Cloverfield Lane action figure to the film’s director, Dan Trachtenberg. Take a look at the sculpted beauty for yourself below:
Dan Trachtenberg shared this special, limited edition figure on Instagram, which only clocks in at a precise production run of one figure. Modeled after Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s main character Michelle, the 10 Cloverfield Lane figure above shows her heroine in the homemade hazmat suit she crafted out of a shower curtain, some plastic soda bottles, and a lot of duct tape. Carrying one of the board games available from the wide selection of distractions present in the basement of one Howard Stambler (John Goodman) she’s looking up at something with a most puzzling look. Either that, or she’s still shocked that the posters in international territories ruined 10 Cloverfield Lane’s big twist.
It’s a pretty amazing feat, no doubt crafted by J.J. Abrams himself at the offices of Bad Robot, which cranks out its own handmade goodies on a pretty regular schedule. The detail on Michelle’s miniature likeness makes Dan Trachtenberg’s bespoke collector’s piece all the more amazing. You can even check the figure for accuracy against the photo below, taken from 10 Cloverfield Lane:
Seeing J.J. Abrams’ gift to Dan Trachtenberg only makes us wish there was more official Cloverfield-centric merchandise around for our enjoyment. It’s not bad enough that around the time of the first film’s release there was a super limited but high quality figure for Clover itself, but now this would-be grail piece has been revealed to the world. One that is infinitely more limited, and assuredly never going to find its way into the hands of collectors. Then again, isn’t that part of the magic?
Just as Dan Trachtenberg gave the world a top notch thriller with 10 Cloverfield Lane, J.J. Abrams gave him a memento to memorialize the work he did for the still in play Cloverfield franchise. While we’re still waiting on that direct sequel to Matt Reeves’ original entry in the series, it’s good to know that the series Abrams helped turn into box office gold is still something that’s on his mind from time to time.
In the meantime, you can still catch 10 Cloverfield Lane at its current streaming home, over on Crackle; while The Cloverfield Paradox is over on Netflix. As for Cloverfield, it’s currently available on Showtime’s streaming arm; if you want to make it a complete triple feature night.