What's Going On With The Green Lantern Corps Movie

Green Lantern Corps Will Be A More Cosmic Story

Although the first Green Lantern movie saw Ryan Reynolds’ Hal Jordan being transported to Oa and later battling Parallax out in space, the majority of the action was Earthbound. Not so for Green Lantern Corps. That’s not to say there won’t be any scenes set on Earth in the movie, but years ago, Green Lantern Corps was described as “Lethal Weapon in space,” with Hal and John Stewart’s differing methods of policing the universe and opposing personalities leading them to frequently bicker as they fight the forces of evil.

Now granted, the script might be quite different compared to back then, but it still seems like Green Lantern Corps will primarily be set in space, which would be a good way for this DC property to stand out from the rest of its ilk.