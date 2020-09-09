Zac Efron Has A New Girlfriend Named Vanessa And People Are Flipping Out

Back in 2005, Zac Efron was at the height of his High School Musical popularity. He was also dating his co-star in the franchise, Vanessa Hudgens, and the two were a Hollywood it couple for a while, splitting after three years together. Efron went on to publicly date Sami Miró and notably went to rehab, then switched up gears in his acting career to do Netflix’s Down To Earth With Zac Efron. As part of that, he traveled the world and now in 2020, a year where a lot of people are on the move, he’s settling down in Australia, presumably with Vanessa Valladares, who is alleged to have basically moved in with the actor, according to People. They also recently went on a ski trip with one another as Efron seemingly settles down in the AU.