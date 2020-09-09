Looks Like Ana De Armas' No Time To Die Character Is A Martini Drinker Just Like James Bond

We won’t have that long to wait to learn more. While we’ll have to wait for Blonde to hit Netflix in 2021, we’ll see Ana de Armas opposite Daniel Craig on the big screen on November 20st of this year. Unfortunately, while it should be exciting to see the two verbally spar onscreen once more, it should be a bittersweet moment for James Bond, too, as it will mark the end of an era for his version of the character, an era that has been notable for modernizing its hero, but also its heroines. Particularly the martini-drinking ones.