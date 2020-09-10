Blumhouse's Freaky Trailer: Vince Vaughn Is A Teenage Girl In Genre-Bending Horror Flick

In the grand tradition of body swapping movies like Freaky Friday, and slasher flicks like Friday the 13th, Freaky starts out telling the story of young Millie (The Society’s Kathryn Newton) and how she was almost killed by a masked murderer known as “The Butcher” (Vince Vaughn). The only problem is, instead of being murdered, Millie found herself suffering a fate worse than death. As it turns out, the dagger that The Butcher uses as his weapon of choice has the power to switch souls, and now her consciousness is stuck in his body.