Kool And The Gang Founder Ronald Bell Is Dead At 68

It seems like we're saying goodbye to too many great people far too quickly these days. Kool and the Gang was a popular pop group of the 1970s and 80s that was made up of a group of New Jersey school friends and founded by two brothers, Robert Bell, known as "Kool" and Ronald Bell, known as "Khalis." Now, one of the founders of the influential group is gone as Ronald Bell has died at the age of 68.