Hubie Halloween Trailer: Adam Sandler's Latest Netflix Movie Debuts A New Bonkers Voice For The Sandman

Hubie Halloween shows us the latest character to join the ranks of The Sandman’s eccentric protagonists, Hubie DuBois. A Halloween superfan, who just happens to live in Salem, Massachusetts, Hubie kind of has a problem of crying wolf to the local police whenever he thinks something spooky is afoot. The town loves to pick on him for this fact, but that’s not enough to stop DuBois from celebrating Halloween, and attempting to protect the town during the witching hour. Which is a good thing in 2020, as the year that’s seen everything and anything happen is about to bring real evil to Salem, and Hubie looks as ready as he’ll ever be to face it head on.