Could Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Return As Rey? Here’s The Latest

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Star Wars franchise has enthralled moviegoers for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The galaxy far, far away returned with a vengeance once Disney acquired Lucasfilm, with The Force Awakens starting a new trilogy of movies. Daisy Ridley starred in all three installments of the sequel trilogy, but could she end up returning sometime down the line? After all, Rey Skywalker is technically alive and well.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last December, with J.J. Abrams ending the nine-film Skywalker Saga in the process. Rey was revealed to have Palpatine blood, although she ultimately chose the light side and got a happy ending. Fans are already wondering if Daisy Ridley might appear in a future Star Wars installment, with the 28 year-old actress recently saying,
I mean, the world is a crazy place right now. 10 years seems an awfully long way away. I say never say never, but to me, Rise of Skywalker was tied up with a bow.
There you have it, folks. It looks like while Daisy Ridley doesn't have an interest in wielding a lightsaber in the near future, she's open to the possibility to returning after a number of years. Namely a decade. After all, the OG Star Wars heroes got to return years later for the sequels.
Daisy Ridley's comments come from her recent conversation with Murder on the Orient Express co-star Josh Gad, who was substituting as the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Gad is a Star Wars fan like the rest of us, so their conversation eventually turned to time in George Lucas' iconic franchise. Ridley and her co-stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac finally have the freedom to take on other projects, but there are plenty of fans who already want to see them return to the galaxy far, far away.
Daisy Ridley's tenure in the Star Wars franchise is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Starring in the last three Star Wars movies was no doubt a whirlwind experience for Daisy Ridley, who instantly became a household name in the process. It was years of intense filming and fight choreography, as well as a global press tour where she was tasked with keeping the franchise's secrets. As such, it make sense that Ridley might want a break from the iconic space opera. At least for ten years or so.
The Star Wars franchise is still looking to the future, largely through live-action series on Disney+. After scoring a whopping 15 Emmy nominations The Mandalorian will return shortly for Season 2. It's currently unclear when/how the property will return to theaters. The stories will presumably be free from connection to the main franchise, and Taika Waititi has been tapped to work on his own blockbuster. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Star Wars as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.