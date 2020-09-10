Could Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Return As Rey? Here’s The Latest

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars franchise has enthralled moviegoers for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The galaxy far, far away returned with a vengeance once Disney acquired Lucasfilm, with The Force Awakens starting a new trilogy of movies. Daisy Ridley starred in all three installments of the sequel trilogy, but could she end up returning sometime down the line? After all, Rey Skywalker is technically alive and well.