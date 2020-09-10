WWE Fan Timothee Chalamet Geeked Out Over Working With Dave Bautista On Dune

Dave Bautista, who had also worked on Blade Runner 2049, was working on Dune as well, playing Glossu Rabban. But coming into his trailer, I grew up a massive WWE fan, and I never met Bautista, let alone Bautista without his WWE trunks on, let alone Bautista, the real human! And his excitement being there, having already worked with Denis -- when you see an actor that's already worked with a director and is more humbled than ever, and is more excited to be there than ever … for me, it just kind of set the bar on these kinds of movies. It was inspiring. And it was inspiring from the actor that Battista was, in getting to play a Harkonnen. But also knowing that this is a guy I grew up with who was kicking ass on TV every Friday night. Going to work with him was a real joy, to me.