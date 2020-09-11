Sean Connery's James Bond Movies, Ranked

Back in my middle school years, in the grips of my newfound James Bond fandom coming from latching onto the Pierce Brosnan era, I ran through my father’s VHS collection of every film available at the time. So by time The World Is Not Enough came along in 1999, I had seen them all; naturally going in order, and starting with the man who could be argued as the best James Bond ever to hit the screen, Sean Connery. Which makes the fact that I’ve recently restarted a refresher course on 007’s exploits all the more exciting, as by time No Time To Die closes out the Daniel Craig era of films, I’ll have been rebriefed on every Bond film.