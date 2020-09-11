Dacre Montgomery’s Favorite Moment Of Improv From The Broken Hearts Gallery

It was just such an incredible opportunity to kind of go, ‘Oh my God. I can’t improvise in an American accent’. I think the first time I noticed it, sort of vividly in my memory, is up on the balcony. You know, that first time that we had that kind of chat, up by that piece of wall. And just, we started going new places with the scene, and Geraldine [Viswanathan] was just able to pick up and go flying with it. And I think that was the first moment where I was like, ‘I need to just study and learn’. From her, from Natalie [Krinsky], from all the others like Arturo [Castro], who brought so many amazing options to every scene that I had with him. So I think that was a crucial turning point for me.