Megan Fox’s Movie With Machine Gun Kelly Shut Down Thanks To COVID-19

Leave a Comment
At this point, it would be an understatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious effect on Hollywood. Numerous productions were shut down when the industry-wide lockdown began earlier this year, delaying projects in the process. Now, a number of film and TV productions are starting back up again, albeit with a myriad of safety measures in place. However, it would seem that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new movie has already shut down again, thanks to COVID-19.
The celebrity couple was working on Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier this year when production was shut down in March due to the pandemic. Production, however, restarted in July, with filming taking place in Puerto Rico. Although the producers initiated COVID-19 protocols, two crew members reportedly tested positive, according to TMZ.
Despite this, it looks like filming won’t be suspended for too long. The trade also mentions that director Randall Emmett is planning to resume the shoot in a few weeks, during which production will move to Santa Barbara.
Midnight in the Switchgrass tells the true story of the FBI’s efforts to catch Texas’ most dangerous serial killer, the “Truck Stop Killer.” The investigation eventually turns into a rescue mission when one agent (Fox’s character) is abducted by the killer. Joining Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas. Randall Emmett directs the film from a screenplay written by Alan Horsnail.
The crime thriller isn’t the first movie to experience COVID-19-related delays since restarting production. The Batman had just recommenced shooting in the UK when its lead actor, Robert Pattison, was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. Though Warner Bros. wasn’t too surprised that a member of the cast or crew would contract the virus, filming will still have to be delayed.
On the other end of the spectrum, fellow superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has restarted shooting in Australia and, so far, no COVID-19 cases have been reported from the set. Also shooting in Australia is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Production notably shut down after Hanks and his wife contracted COVID-19 but now seems set to resume. In addition, Jurassic World: Dominion is continuing in the UK, and Universal has also put massive safety protocols in place, which seem to be working effectively thus far.
In the age of COVID-19, studios are making efforts to keep employees safe though, despite their best efforts, there can still be issues. Let’s hope projects like Midnight in the Switchgrass will be able to continue production while keeping their cast and crew members safe and healthy.
A release date has not been announced for Midnight in the Switchgrass at this time.