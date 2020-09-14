Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers Follow-Up With Include Maluma And New Music

While we've certainly seen rom-com pairings where one half of the pair is some sort of celebrity and the other is "normal," what sets Marry Me apart, at least when it comes to the plot itself, is that, rather than simply being a story about whether these two can fall in love, make a relationship work, and then get married, the relationship will begin with an impulsive marriage, and then the two will need to deal with the ramifications of that decision. It's at least an interesting twist.