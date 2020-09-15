Wait, Until This Week Anna Faris And Chris Pratt Still Owned Property Together?

Leave a Comment
Celebrity couples have enthralled the public for as long as there have been stars. Fans love to see talented and notable figures together, especially when a family is formed. The flip side of this is that splits and divorces also become public. Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have continued to co-parent as the Guardians of the Galaxy star remarried and had a baby. But it turns out that they actually still owned property together until very recently.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their split back in 2017, with the divorce being finalized in October of 2018. Despite the proceedings being completed for a number of years, it was recently revealed that they still shared an asset. Namely, the house they shared as a family. The house actually remained on the market for years, and has finally been sold for $4.75 million.
This news come to us from TMZ, and might be surprising considering how much time has passed since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's marriage came to a close. While the divorce was finalized nearly two years ago, the family home unfortunately remained on the market. And while the former couple was reportedly hoping to make $5 million, they did end up making a profit.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris reportedly bought the gorgeous Hollywood Hills home for $3.3 million in 2014. So while the house might have sat on the market for longer than they'd intended, the pair of actors are no doubt thrilled that the transaction is over. And as such, they should presumably have one less fiscal thread connecting them in the future.
In the years since their split, both Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have both moved forward with new acting projects and romantic connections. The Guardians fo the Galaxy actor recently welcomed a baby girl with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Meanwhile, Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett. And as expected, both actors have continued to work steadily over the years.
It was recently revealed that Anna Faris is departing her role in the CBS sitcom Mom and would not be returning for Season 8. As for Chris Pratt, he's currently across the pond filming Jurassic World: Dominion, which resumed filming after being shut down for months. He's also expected to reprise his MCU role as Star-Lord in both Guardians 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder.
With Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's former home officially sold for millions, their separations is all the more prevalent. And while there were obviously fans and shippers who were rooting for them, their co-parenting and continued support for each other proves why the public has been so invested in the actors. After seeing so many messy splits dominate the news cycle, a happy ending is some much needed good news.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Chris Pratt and Anna Faris as they continue to work on film projects. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.