No Time To Die Video Recaps Daniel Craig’s Tenure As Bond

The clock continues to tick down for the day when movie fans finally see James Bond back in action, with this year’s No Time To Die. There’s still some time between now and that film’s November release date, which means industrious fans can catch up on all of the previous Daniel Craig adventures, should they have the time.
For those who only want the short, short version though, this new video should be able to catch you up on Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond. 007, this is your life!
Courtesy of the theatrical distributor for No Time To Die in Thailand, this video has title cards and subtitles in Thai, which perfectly shows the universal appeal of Ian Fleming’s literary super spy. However, if you don’t know the language, you might think you’re missing a little something. Of course, you don’t need to speak Thai to understand that James Bond is a man of action, and that he’s made some friends, had some heartbreak and faced off against four formidable adversaries.
We get to see footage from every Daniel Craig movie in this look back, from the first time 007 put on his tux in Casino Royale to Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld taunting his adopted step-brother in Spectre. There are even allusions to the death of poor Vesper Lynd, Bond’s previous mentorship under the first M that supervised him and the various vehicular antics England’s premier agent has gotten into nearly a decade and a half since he was rebooted.
Of course, the main attraction is the spiffy footage being shown from No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond adventure overall. and the fifth and final movie with Daniel Craig’s incarnation of Bond as the lead. It’s the sort of movie that’s promising that anything can happen, with everything changing in the wake of what eventually does occur. While we have only an inkling of what is coming down the line, it’s refreshing not to have all of the plot beats spoiled; especially when someone as threatening and unsettling as Rami Malek’s Safin is so disturbing that even Blofeld considers him a foe.
To understand the future, one must remember the past; and this quick James Bond primer is the perfect exercise in showing just enough to intrigue fans, but leaving the good stuff out to get them on board. In case you need a crash course in Daniel Craig’s Bond, or if you just want to revisit those days of espionage and excitement, you have until No Time To Die opens in U.S. theaters on November 20. And as always, James Bond will return to CinemaBlend.