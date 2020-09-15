No Time To Die Video Recaps Daniel Craig’s Tenure As Bond

Of course, the main attraction is the spiffy footage being shown from No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond adventure overall. and the fifth and final movie with Daniel Craig’s incarnation of Bond as the lead. It’s the sort of movie that’s promising that anything can happen, with everything changing in the wake of what eventually does occur. While we have only an inkling of what is coming down the line, it’s refreshing not to have all of the plot beats spoiled; especially when someone as threatening and unsettling as Rami Malek’s Safin is so disturbing that even Blofeld considers him a foe.