No Time To Die Doubles Down On 2020 Release With New Poster

It's an interesting contrast to see No Time to Die go from one of the first major films to postpone its 2020 release to what could be one of the last pictures to shift their fortunes at the last possible moment. The clock is ticking, and if plans continue to hold, this movie will bring Bond back to the masses, in theaters, on November 12th in the UK and November 20th in the US. Should that change at any point in the near future, you can count us to break those updates as they occur.