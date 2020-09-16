Chris Evans Opens Up About Viral Nude Leak

Leave a Comment
Over this past weekend, Chris Evans caught attention for, well, let’s just say something we would never have expected Captain America to do. While sharing his screen on social media, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star accidentally revealed his camera roll, which included a screenshot of his genitals. Needless to say that the internet went wild from this… reveal.
Chris Evans already had a little bit of fun with this embarrassing moment by using the “attention” he’d grabbed to encourage people to vote, but now the actor has opened up about the explicit photo leaking with the following words:
Look, it was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, lots of teachable moments. You know, things happen, it's embarrassing, you gotta roll with the punches. I will say I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support and that was really, really nice.
During his recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Chris Evans described his earlier tweet addressing the viral nude leak as “turning a frown upside down” before delivering the above comment. The Captain America actor regularly uses Twitter to engage in politics, so it’s actually keeping in character for him, albeit still unorthodox.
Overall though, it sounds like Chris Evans is thankful that him accidentally sharing that NSFW photo didn’t turn into a bad situation, which he attributes to his fanbase. And rather than shy away from it all, Evans made lemonade out of lemons with what happened, meaning that rather than the leak being a stain on his Hollywood presence, it’s more of an amusing detour.
Last year, Chris Evans concluded his 11-movie run as Captain America (including cameos in Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain Marvel) in Avengers: Endgame, which saw Steve Rogers traveling to the past to live with Peggy Carter after Thanos and his forces were defeated. While the upcoming animated series What If… ? will explore an alternate reality where Peggy took the super soldier serum instead of Steve, it’s unclear if Evans will vocally reprise the role or if another actor filled that spot.
As for his non-MCU professional endeavors, Chris Evans has recently starred in the movies The Red Sea Diving Resort and Knives Out, and in the Apple+ miniseries Defending Jacob. Looking ahead, Evans is expected to play Orin Scrivello in the Little Shop of Horrors remake, as well as reunite with MCU directors Joe and Anthony Russo for the Netflix movie The Gray Man, which will also star Ryan Gosling.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on Chris Evans’ acting work and if he ends up accidentally sharing any other NSFW photos. In the meantime, keep track of the movies that are set to arrive in the near future with our 2020 release schedule and 2021 release schedule.