Kristen Bell Asks Us Not To Get Judgy After She Caught Her Daughters Drinking Non-Alcoholic Beer During School Call

We’re all handling this health crisis the best way we can, as obviously everyday life has been majorly disrupted. For example, with a lot of schools still closed around the country, kids are from said schools are attending class virtually, meaning their parents need to look after them during the day. As such, Frozen star Kristen Bell asks that you not be judgmental about how she recently caught her daughters, Delta and Lincoln, drinking some non-alcoholic beer while class was in session on Zoom.
As a quick primer, Kristen Bell is married to fellow actor Dax Shepard, who has been sober since 2005. Shepard has been drinking O’Doul’s non-alcoholic beer to help stay on the wagon, and that sets the stage for the following anecdote Bell recently told:
My husband brought home a six-pack of O'Doul's last night, and my daughters often ask for O'Doul's. The reason for this is because when we had our first child and my husband would put her in the Babybjörn, we'd walk around the neighborhood and he'd pop a non-alcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth. It makes them feel close to their dad.
It’s safe to say that O’Doul’s is an unconventional drink choice for an adolescent, right? In any case, Kristen Bell noted how she’d previously let her daughters drink the beverage at restaurants, and that both she and Dax Shepard have been upfront with Delta and Lincoln about the importance of Shepard’s sobriety. Bell also mentioned how the kids and Shepard had been drinking O’Doul’s the night before the schooltime incident.
As for why Kristen Bell’s children were drinking O’Doul’s during class, the actress explained how they get 15-minute breaks where they can grab snacks, so she walked in on Delta and Lincoln “sipping their Doulies” during the school Zoom call, leading her to wonder, “What must these other parents and teachers think of me?” Bell also prefaced all of the above with these words during her visit on the Say Yes! with Carla Hall podcast:
I'm going to get a lot of flack for this, and let me start by saying I don't care... You're welcome to tell me I'm a terrible parent, I don't care. I'm a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day.
If there’s a lesson to be learned from all this, it’s that if you have children who are fond of O’Doul’s, maybe keep those off limits during the school portion of the day and have them grab some juice instead. Still, at least both Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been open with their daughters about the importance of why Shepard drinks those and how, as she put it, “drinking’s not always safe.”
In the immediate months preceding the pandemic grinding movie and TV shows productions to a halt, Kristen Bell was in the public consciousness for reprising Anna in Frozen 2 and her last go-around as Eleanor Shellstrop in the final season of NBC’s The Good Place. Bell also announced in June that she would relinquish the role of Molly in the Apple+ animated series Central Park and instead voice a new role, with The Umbrella Academy’s Emmy Raver-Lampman taking over as Molly for Season 2.
