The Batman Has Resumed Production After Robert Pattinson Was Spotted Out On The Town

Pictures surfaced over the last couple days of Robert Pattinson out in public with his girlfriend, which, considering the apparent positive COVID test, certainly got a reaction on social media. But if production is back underway, as Variety reports is the case, then that would indicate that the actor is now in the clear. Two weeks has become the standard period of time for waiting out the virus. The fact that production on Batman is restarting exactly two weeks after the shutdown would seem to indicate that there was little to no virus spread on the set, which is certainly good news, and potentially an indication that the safety protocols on the set that are in place worked as planned.