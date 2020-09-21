Constance Wu: 7 Things You Might Not Know About The Crazy Rich Asians Star

The Crazy Rich Asians Star Is An Advocate For Libraries

Who doesn't love their local library? These public services are a wonderful place for eager readers to advance their minds, dive into new or classic literature, and explore the world around them through the flip of a page. These institutions are certainly among the very finest in our country's history, and Constance Wu agrees. She considers herself to be an advocate for libraries, and she has taken at least a few opportunities to speak out in order to encourage people to support and help fund their nearby libraries. The actress is reportedly a pretty voracious reader, and she is vocal about her desire to educate and inspire others on the importance of these buildings and the good services they do for local communities. It can be easy to take libraries for granted, so Wu uses her platform to raise support.