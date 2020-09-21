Constance Wu: 7 Things You Might Not Know About The Crazy Rich Asians Star

Leave a Comment
Having lent her talents to screens both big and small, Constance Wu only continues to establish herself as a premier actress. Whether it's comedy, drama, or seemingly any genre in-between, Wu is taking Hollywood by storm. We should expect her to frontline a number of new, exciting projects in the near future. If you're a fan of the Golden Globe-nominated Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh Off the Boat actress, you'll probably want to know more about how Wu got her start and how she made it to where she is today. Here are just a few interesting facts worth knowing about the TV/film actress.
Both Of Her Parents Are Taiwan Immigrants
Born in Richmond, Virginia, Constance Wu is the daughter of two Taiwan immigrants. Growing up, Wu's father served as a biology and genetics professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, as the actress said in a New York Times profile. She was also one of four daughters living in a first-generation household. Additionally, when she talks about her grandparents, she notes that they were bamboo farmers who couldn't read or write. And, therefore, communication between them is unfortunately limited. Throughout her career, Wu continues to bring awareness to diversity and representation in Hollywood, and she has built her career on these foundational principles.
Constance Wu Considered Going To Columbia University's Grad School Program But Ended Up Moving To Los Angeles
Constance Wu first started performing local theater during her time at Douglas S. Freeman High School, located in Henrico County. It was during her teenage years that she also participated in a six-month program at the Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute. From there, Wu studied at the State University of New York at Purchase's Conservatory of Theatre Arts and she graduated in 2005. But while Wu was on the path to success in the acting field, there was a period of time where she briefly put those ambitions aside in order to study psycholinguistics. She considered studying at Columbia University to gain her graduate degree, but then she decided to firmly commit to acting. Furthermore, following a devastating break-up, Wu moved from New York City to California, where she sought out her professional ambitions in earnest.
She Turned Down A Bruce Willis Movie In Order To Do The Sundance Screenwriters Lab
Normally, if you're an up-and-coming actress and you're provided a chance to star in a new Bruce Willis movie, you'd jump at the opportunity. It might not make you a household name, necessarily, but it's certainly good exposure and it puts you in a film with a semi-guaranteed audience, at least. Nevertheless, while Constance Wu was offered a role in one of the famous actor's movies (in which film of his, it's unclear), she turned it down to participate in the Sundance Screenwriters Lab alongside Yung Chang and Christopher Yogi. Through this educational experience, Wu learned how to direct and run a set. While this role was (probably) a decent-paying gig, this teaching experience — which she participated in for free — gave her an invaluable chance to meet and work with fellow Asian artists.
Constance Wu Was Included In Time's 100 Most Influential People In The World List In 2017
It should go without saying that it's a tremendous honor to be included in Time Magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world list. The prestigious publication recognizes some of the greatest and most noteworthy people in a given year, and in 2017, Wu was celebrated as one of the most influential people in her chosen profession. As an outspoken advocate and a trendsetting actress, it's easy to see why Time took this chance to celebrate the film/TV actress for her continued achievements, and it only continued to balloon her profile as a rising talent. It would only be a few short months later, following this article's publication, when Wu starred in Crazy Rich Asians, thus further expanding her ever-growing movie career.
Constance Wu Initially Turned Down Crazy Rich Asians
Certainly, Crazy Rich Asians was a career-defining role for Constance Wu. It was a prominent lead performance that transformed her from a sitcom actress to a newly-minted movie star. This success continued with Hustlers the following year. We should expect to see even more leading roles from Wu in the near future, and she clearly has the talents to pull off these star-making parts. But there was once a point where Wu wasn't planning to accept the lead role in Crazy Rich Asians since it conflicted with Fresh Off The Boat. Even though she really wanted to take the part, Wu originally gave director Jon M. Chu a polite decline. While the actress was willing to make peace with the decision, she had second thoughts on the plane ride home. Eventually, Wu found a way to make it work.
The Crazy Rich Asians Star Is An Advocate For Libraries
Who doesn't love their local library? These public services are a wonderful place for eager readers to advance their minds, dive into new or classic literature, and explore the world around them through the flip of a page. These institutions are certainly among the very finest in our country's history, and Constance Wu agrees. She considers herself to be an advocate for libraries, and she has taken at least a few opportunities to speak out in order to encourage people to support and help fund their nearby libraries. The actress is reportedly a pretty voracious reader, and she is vocal about her desire to educate and inspire others on the importance of these buildings and the good services they do for local communities. It can be easy to take libraries for granted, so Wu uses her platform to raise support.
Constance Wu Is Set To Star In And Executive Produce Universal's Goodbye Vitamin
The future looks quite promising for Constance Wu. With her commitments to ABC's Fresh Off The Boat now concluded with this year's sixth and final season, Wu will continue making an impact in Hollywood as a movie star. That trend is set to continue with Goodbye Vitamin, based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Rachel Khong. Adapted by Jennifer Yee McDevitt, the forthcoming film follows Ruth Young (Wu), who discovers that her father, a renowned history professor, has lost his job following an Alzheimer's diagnosis. Ruth decides to go back home and work with one of her father's former students to stage a fake class and help him continue teaching. In addition to playing the lead role, Wu will also serve as an executive producer on this new movie.
Are you a fan of Constance Wu? What are some other fun or interesting facts you know about the film/TV actress?