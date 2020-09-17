The Boss Baby Is Getting A Sequel With Such A Stacked Cast, Even Jeff Goldblum Is Involved

As of late, it feels like Universal is making itself more familiar with the Dreamworks Animation stable of titles that it inherited as part of its acquisition of the troubled, yet memorable animation studio. Yesterday, The Croods: A New Age popped back into the picture, and with a newer, earlier theatrical debut set for this Thanksgiving weekend. But now, Universal has announced that The Boss Baby: Family Business is officially marching into the boardroom next March, and it has a seriously stacked cast. How stacked is it? Well, Jeff Goldblum is one of the new voices announced to be part of the sequel’s cast.