The Boss Baby Is Getting A Sequel With Such A Stacked Cast, Even Jeff Goldblum Is Involved

As of late, it feels like Universal is making itself more familiar with the Dreamworks Animation stable of titles that it inherited as part of its acquisition of the troubled, yet memorable animation studio. Yesterday, The Croods: A New Age popped back into the picture, and with a newer, earlier theatrical debut set for this Thanksgiving weekend. But now, Universal has announced that The Boss Baby: Family Business is officially marching into the boardroom next March, and it has a seriously stacked cast. How stacked is it? Well, Jeff Goldblum is one of the new voices announced to be part of the sequel’s cast.
Deadline broke the insider trading information pertaining to The Boss Baby: Family Business hitting the market early next year, as well as the news on who’s coming back and who’s new to the picture. The Tom McGrath-directed sequel marks the return of the first film’s director, with Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow coming back as the Templeton parents, and Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Ted Templeton, the boss who is now very much not a baby.
That’s right, The Boss Baby: Family Business sees Ted and his brother, Tim, now voiced by Sonic The Hedgehog’s James Marsden, all grown up and estranged. But, as this is a Boss Baby movie, there has to be an infant with wisdom beyond their years in the picture, which happens to come in the form of Tim’s daughter, Tina (Amy Sedaris), a new operative in the employ of the massive baby business BabyCorp. Her mission is to investigate the mysterious Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), the head of a prestigious school for advanced children who may not quite be on the level.
The Boss Baby: Family Business heads to theaters on March 26, 2021, so be sure to keep a tab open for quick access to CinemaBlend and all of the updates pertaining to this kid-friendly blockbuster. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out the 2021 release schedule to see what else is arriving in theaters in the year to come!
