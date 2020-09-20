Console Wars: 6 Quick Things To Know About The Nintendo And Sega Feud Before The CBS All Access Documentary

Nintendo, on the other hand, released is Nintendo 64 console between 1996 (Japan) and 1997 (North America), which would later outsell the Saturn 33 million to 9 million by the end of each console's life. Sega followed up the Saturn with a last-ditch effort, the Dreamcast in 1998, but by that point, the damage was done and the console failed to sell as well as its competitors and got out of the console business in 2002. Nintendo would go on to release the GameCube in 2001, the Wii in 2006, WiiU in 2012, and the Switch in 2017.

This is all just a small portion of what you can expect to see when Console Wars premieres September 23 on CBS All Access.