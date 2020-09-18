Tom Felton Performed 'You'll Be Back' From Hamilton, And Now I'm Doing All The Fantasy Casting

Not only does Felton have the vocal chops, and if need be the acoustic guitar skills to bring King George III to life, but we all know from past experience that he has the attitude. In particular, Draco Malfoy’s bratty swagger, complete with huge chip on his shoulder and goons waiting to do his bidding, is exactly what one could imagine King George III possessing. The big difference being, Tom Felton’s iconic Harry Potter villain wouldn’t have an armed battalion to try and take out his enemies. At most, he could probably complain to his father, who’d then rustle up some Death Eaters to do some damage; yet, the point still remains.