Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin Gets Honest About Her Lack Of Screen Time In The Sequel

Now, that’s a classy answer. As Baccarin told ComicBook.com, like the fans, she too was bummed that Vanessa was left on the sidelines in Deadpool 2. However, she also felt it was a necessary sacrifice to be made within the context of the film’s premise. Without Wade Wilson witnessing the death of the love of his life, the events in the film would not have happened, nor would it have been as moving as it turned out to be. And hey, she made it out alive in the end anyways, right?