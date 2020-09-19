Rita Wilson Reveals How Battling COVID-19 Helped Her To Finally Understand Advice Her Parents Used To Give

Thankfully I'm doing really well and really healthy. I remember when I was growing up and my parents always used to say, 'If you have your health, you have everything. When you're young and you hear that, you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, whatever.' But now that you have your health and you've gone through a couple of things, you're like, 'Yes. that actually does mean something.' You can pretty much handle anything if you have your health.