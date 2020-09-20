Halle Berry Explains Knowing Something ‘Didn’t Feel Quite Right’ While Filming Catwoman

On paper, Catwoman seemed like it could have been a big success. Not only was it one of Halle Berry’s first post-Oscar gigs, but she already had a proven track record of mastering the art of the comic book movie, thanks to the success of the X-Men franchise. But when it hit theaters in 2004, the response was anything but positive, as its Rotten Tomatoes score can attest. Despite a big budget, it failed to make much of an impression at the box office, too, pulling in less than $100 million worldwide.