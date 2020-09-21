Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look On Set Back At Work On Netflix's Red Notice

Leave a Comment
Though he had a long, unwanted break from Netflix’s Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson is finally back at it alongside co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. He announced earlier in August that they intended to start filming again in September and it looks like they’ve stayed on that target. Now, we just got a first look with Dwayne Johnson finally back on set.
Despite the many challenges they face due to global events, it looks like Dwayne Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber are rising to the moment, trying to do everything they can to keep everyone safe. Those safety steps become fairly evident with the latest new photo Dwayne Johnson posted to his social media. Take a look:
From this photo, it looks like Dwayne Johnson is ready to rough up some thieves, but I’m guessing during filming he won’t be dawning the face shield and mask. Back in March, Dwayne Johnson gave us a true first look at Red Notice by sharing a photo of himself during production. This time, however, he’s looking more formal, wearing a tuxedo and holding what might be a shield.
In his social media post, Dwayne Johnson emphasized their commitment to keeping everyone safe but also admitted they’re still trying to learn without a playbook to use in these unprecedented times. And the production company behind Red Notice, Flynn Picture Company, agreed to his statement:
Incredible week! Very productive and very educational. We continue to dial-in the Covid Playbook and figure out the safest way to work for our cast, crew and the entire industry. So far, so good. Day by day, week by week. We will keep getting better and more successful during these challenging times. Great post brother The Rock. Feels really good to be working again.
Before hopping back into filming, both Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds took to social media to show pictures of their COVID-19 test, which involves inserting a swab into the nasal cavity. Or, as Ryan Reynolds puts it, “The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories.” These are unprecedented times.
Red Notice is something of a big deal for Netflix. Not only did they scoop the project away from Universal, but they bought it at a high price tag of somewhere in-between $160 to $200 million. That’s well over the $115 million price they paid for Triple Frontier, a movie Netflix considers a failure.
This movie will also be Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot’s streaming movie debut. Both Fast & Furious franchise alums have become huge stars and will likely draw a big crowd to see this new Netflix film. This will be Ryan Reynolds' second time in a Netflix movie, with 6 Underground being his first. With filming gearing back up for Red Notice, there’s likely more to come. Be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest.