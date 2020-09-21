Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look On Set Back At Work On Netflix's Red Notice

View this post on Instagram

The world has changed and so has our process - we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long. We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we’re all still in beta phase with no “COVID playbook” to reference. We’re an agile crew — learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game changer. In the mean time I’ll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target ???? The world’s most wanted art thief. An FBI profiler. And the greatest conman the world has never known. #RedNotice @netflix @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @masistills ????