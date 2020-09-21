Turns Out A Key Godzilla Vs. Kong Contributor Is Actually A Hardcore Fan

A perfect example is the Godzilla vs. Kong movie that is coming out next year. I’m such a Godzilla freak. I have all the Japanese versions of the movies. At a certain point, just for shits and giggles, I wrote something for Godzilla. About two years ago, I met the director because he showed interest in me as a composer. I asked him, ‘Do you know I’m the biggest Godzilla fan on the planet, and, years ago, I wrote some stuff.’ He was like, ‘You’re kidding me?’ So we started communicating, I tweaked what I did, played it for him, and he was totally in love.