Why Marvel Delaying Its Movies Might Be The Best Possible News For Fans

This move has saddened fans who are perpetually excited for the next chapter in the expansive franchise and have come to expect at least two blockbusters a year – a release strategy that began in 2013 – but those feeling that way may not be taking into consideration the much more significant positives. Nobody likes being forced to exhibit patience, but the reality is that all of the delays might prove to be an exceptionally healthy thing for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this is true both for the audience’s relationship with the material and also all of the work being done on the creative side of things.