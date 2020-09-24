The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Describes How James Gunn Moved On From The Original Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has a had a unique life in theaters, and Warner Bros. continues to keep the public on its collective toes. One of the most hotly anticipated movies coming down the pipeline is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot to David Ayer's original 2017 movie. A handful of returning actors are reprising their roles, including Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. And that very actor recently explained how Gunn used the first movie as a launching pad.